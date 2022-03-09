Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 713,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 548,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.