ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

