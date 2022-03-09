Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,300 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($52.41) to GBX 4,300 ($56.34) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,912.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

