Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $15.62 billion 1.56 $1.60 billion $10.34 14.42 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 2 1 9 0 2.58 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus price target of $204.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.04% 17.27% 7.21% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.