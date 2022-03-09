Analyzing Forward Industries (FORD) & Its Peers

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Forward Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.7% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forward Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries Competitors 115 655 774 36 2.46

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Forward Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -1.21% -6.66% -2.54% Forward Industries Competitors 4.85% 1.70% 4.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $39.02 million $520,000.00 -32.60 Forward Industries Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 21.42

Forward Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forward Industries competitors beat Forward Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture and a variety of other products through agreements with various retailers, both in stores and through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

