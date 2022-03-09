Analyzing Better Choice (BTTR) and The Competition

Better Choice (NASDAQ: BTTR – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Better Choice to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49% Better Choice Competitors -32.35% -152.85% -21.53%

Volatility and Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Choice and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million -$59.33 million 9.25 Better Choice Competitors $12.47 billion $2.09 billion -28.23

Better Choice’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Choice and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00 Better Choice Competitors 275 1264 1441 32 2.41

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.36%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 115.25%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Better Choice rivals beat Better Choice on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

