Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $151.88

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $147.96 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

