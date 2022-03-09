Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price at $14.53

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TRHC stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

