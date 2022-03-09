Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Target Price at $4.65

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 108,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 4,174,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,284. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $603.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

