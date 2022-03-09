Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $20.75

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

