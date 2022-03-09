Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $47.50

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after buying an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

