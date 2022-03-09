Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Target Price at €162.38

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.38 ($176.49).

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($189.13) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.00 ($180.43) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during trading on Friday, reaching €104.60 ($113.70). 724,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €142.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.49. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($116.25) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($142.23).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.