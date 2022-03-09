Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $61.50

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.