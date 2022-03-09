Analysts Expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.36 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year sales of $178.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.59 million to $179.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.16 million, with estimates ranging from $213.53 million to $224.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vasta Platform.

VSTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

VSTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,294. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

