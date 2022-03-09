Analysts Expect Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

REG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 73,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,230. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

