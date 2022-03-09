Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.58). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.05 on Friday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $996.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,047 shares of company stock valued at $396,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.