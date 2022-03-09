Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Nordson reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $195.94 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

