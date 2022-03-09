Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $3.15. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $188.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

