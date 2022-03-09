Analysts Anticipate RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RocketLab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RocketLab will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RocketLab.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RocketLab stock opened at 8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a 1 year low of 7.55 and a 1 year high of 21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in RocketLab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RocketLab by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

