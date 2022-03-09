Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 893.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $6.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 219.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2,255.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 455,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 436,187 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 123,764.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 107,675 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.