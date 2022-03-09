Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.99. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.93. Nasdaq has a one year low of $142.35 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

