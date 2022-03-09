Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.34.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

