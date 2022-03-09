Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948,705. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.