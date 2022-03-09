Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $272.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.76 million and the highest is $275.00 million. Funko reported sales of $189.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 9,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,562. Funko has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.