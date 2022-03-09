Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

DZSI traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. 61,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,901. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $368.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in DZS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

