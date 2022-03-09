Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. CMS Energy reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,096. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.