Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. CMS Energy reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,096. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

