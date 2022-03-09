Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Anaplan also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

