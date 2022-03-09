Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,237. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

