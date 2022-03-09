American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.020-$2.210 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.02-$2.21 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

