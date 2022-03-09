American International Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

