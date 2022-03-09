American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

