American International Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Matson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock worth $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

