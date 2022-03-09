American International Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

