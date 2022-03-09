American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

