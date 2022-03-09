American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $96.47 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.