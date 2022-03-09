Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $199,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $46.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,766.30. 110,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,088.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,304.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

