Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.16. The company has a market cap of C$355.29 million and a PE ratio of -179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

