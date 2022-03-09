Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRWF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ATRWF stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

