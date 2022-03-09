Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ASPS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

