Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $62.48 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last ninety days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,527 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

