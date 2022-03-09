Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 148.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($46.67).

EPA ALO opened at €18.92 ($20.56) on Monday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($40.62). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.97.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

