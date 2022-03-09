Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $131.15 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 6917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

