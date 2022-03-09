Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $132.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

