Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.68. Allot Communications shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 529,152 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.