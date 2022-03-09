Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 91,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 82,708 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

