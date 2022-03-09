Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.