Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

