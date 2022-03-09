Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS WTER opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

