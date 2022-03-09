Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.78. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $415.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $411.80 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.