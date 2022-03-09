Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
