Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5,212.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

